Pan Caliente: LAMC Preview

With July heating up – we turn our attention to NYC and the annual Latin Alternative Music Conference.

In its 18th year, the conference will feature the specially curated Central Park Summerstage & Celebrate Brooklyn shows. As well as showcases like Sounds From Spain & Focus On Venezuela; both of those feature artists from each of the respective music scenes. In addition to live shows, there will be panels and discussions geared at strengthening a niche music genre that is learning to adapt to the new digital waves. And let’s not forget that the conference’s host is KCRW DJ Raul Campos, who will be sharing the sights and sounds with you.

Bands Officially Participating at LAMC (listen to a few below):

A.CHAL | Akapellah | Alex Anwandter | Amaral | Apache | Audri Nix | Elastic Bond | Beatrice Inferno | Buyepongo | C. Tangana, Nunatak | Chicano Batman | Gepe | ÌFÉ | Indios | Javiera Mena | Jesse Baez | Juan Ingaramo | La Vida Boheme | Los Mesoneros | Los Nastys | Los Pericos | Mon Laferte | Nora Norman | Princess Nokia | Quantic | Rawayana | Silvina Moreno | Síndrome Moscow | Tei Shi | Viniloversus

Tei Shi – “Keep Running”

Chicano Batman – “Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)”

Javiera Mena – “Sincronía, Pegaso”

(Photos: Jesse Lee Fulton)