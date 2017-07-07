Music For Your Weekend

A few summer goodies featured on this week’s post. If can’t find anything you like here, you may need to check your pulse…turn ’em up!

Toro y Moi – “Girl Like You”

Chaz Bundick aka Toro y Moi has returned with the release of his fifth solo studio album today. In part, he says the album “was written to help him cope with an identity crisis caused by his growing popularity.” That might explain the futuristic yet nostalgic sound that defines Boo Boo. Bundick states influences for this album ranged from Travis Scott & Frank Ocean to Daft Punk & Oneohtrix Point Never. He says, “I recognized that the common thread between these artists was their attention to a feeling of space or lack thereof.” I think this is a pretty accurate description of the production throughout the full length. A great example of this is the single “Girl Like You.”

Duckwrth – “Boy”

Duckwrth is such an interesting artist and thus, a breath of fresh air. The South Central L.A. based Duckwrth describes himself as “ugly,” which by the way alludes to his 2016 release, I’m Uugly. However, he doesn’t mean it in the way you might think. It’s not at all about being unattractive in a vain sense, rather an unabashed acceptance of deep appreciation of all the unconventional qualities that make him unique. This dedication to individual expression comes through in both Duck’s sense of fashion and his music. Case in point, his latest single “Boy” which is my most recent obsession! In it, Duck challenges the gender norms by allowing himself to be the “boy sleeping in a bed of roses” who “plants flowers on a hill”; while also referring to his lover as both a boy and a girl. In fact, Duckwrth says, “This song is for the rebels, the tomboys, the emotional dues, skater girls, the ones who say F*** Social Constructs. This is for you.” I told you he is an interesting cat. Even if his heightened social awareness doesn’t interest you, sonically you’ll still love “Boy.” It just sounds so damn good!

Joey Bada$$ – “500 Benz”, “Too Lit” & “Love Is Only A Feeling”

The 22 yr old Brooklyn rapper has established himself in the upper echelon of contemporary MCs with the success of his second LP, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$$. An album which has received several spins by KCRW DJs. Even though the album came out early April, on the 4th of July he tweeted (then quickly deleted) a promise of some new music for his fans. Then yesterday (July 6), less than three months after the release of AAB, Joey kept his word and dropped not one, not two but THREE new tracks. “500 Benz”, “Too Lit” and “Love Is Only a Feeling”… all of which are produced by long time collaborator Static Selektah. All three are very different both production and content wise. Enjoy, but beware the first two are NSFW.