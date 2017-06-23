Broken Social Scene On Morning Becomes Eclectic

After a lengthy seven-year hiatus, influential Canadian collective Broken Social Scene are back in action with an anticipated forthcoming album (Hug Of Thunder, due July 7 via Arts & Crafts) and slate of shows, including this weekend’s Arroyo Secco Festival in Southern California. But prior to both, they paid KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic a visit for a live session. With 11 members in tow, the mood was celebratory and familial, which is not surprising given that some of them have known each other and played music together for over 25 years.

During the session the band sounded triumphant and confident, running through a mix of classics and new material. One standout (and Jason Bentley’s favorite from the new album) was “Stay Happy.” The track features their signature melodic swell and pinpoint harmonies, and notably – at least up to that moment – hadn’t been released yet. Lucky for you – we have the live video today!

Original members Kevin Drew, Brendan Canning, Emily Haines (who revealed on MBE she’ll be performing later this year at Desert Daze) and Amy Milan (of Stars) all laughed, hugged and were noticeably happy to be performing together again. We are too.

