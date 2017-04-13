Music For Your Weekend
Before we get into the weekend tunes, last Saturday we welcomed the legendary DJ Shadow to the KCRW airwaves for his first 2 hr show called: Find, Share, Rewind. Shadow took…
Before we get into the weekend tunes, last Saturday we welcomed the legendary DJ Shadow to the KCRW airwaves for his first 2 hr show called: Find, Share, Rewind. Shadow took…
This week we check out a crop of new releases that caught my ear. We begin with Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian‘s Requiem, a new mass to commemorate the Armenian genocide of 1915. Armenians…
Mr. Mitch’s new album, Devout, comes out April 21. Piotr Niepsuj/Courtesy of the artist Grime could not have scripted a better media moment for an album like Mr. Mitch’s Devout…
Spring has sprung, and that means that it’s time once again for the annual CalArts World Music and Dance Festival. The performance-filled weekend is set to take place Friday to…
Today we bring you another gem from the culturally rich island of Puerto Rico. Balún first blipped on my radar back in 2010, with their captivating, lullaby-esque single, “Camila.” It combined…
The anticipation for Coachella 2017 has been building for months and the ever-popular desert festival is now upon us! To mark the occasion, KCRW’s all-music channel, Eclectic24, will be dialing up…
Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen. — Record Surplus…
Here are a few artists for those hours at Coachella when you’re looking at the lineup and thinking: I don’t know any of these people. There’s something on this list for…
Grace Mitchell has been a big KCRW favorite since the release of her Raceday EP in 2015. Her track “Nolo,” from that EP is an anthem to myself (and several…
Funny how sometimes a new experience makes you reconsider an artist you’d already made your mind up about a long time ago. Herbie Mann—flutist, producer, soloist on great big band…